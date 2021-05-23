Multiple people from Bath injured in Jerusalem accident

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people from Bath were injured in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Jerusalem at approximately 10:47 a.m. on May 22.

Yates County Deputies were dispatched to Italy Hill Rd/Corwin Rd for a motor vehicle rollover with 4 people trapped inside. Upon arrival, it was found that two motor vehicles were involved.

The first vehicle, with trapped occupants, was found overturned in a ditch. The second vehicle was found to be engulfed in flames.

April Ordway, 40, and Michael Hixon of Bath were trapped in the first vehicle and flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The two other trapped occupants from Bath, Princess Anthony, 37, and Keziah Anthony, 7, were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported by ambulance to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for further treatment.

At this time, further details of the accident are pending while an investigation is ongoing by Yates County Accident Investigation Team.

The extent of the injuries are also unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.