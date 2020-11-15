Multiple departments battle house fire in Gaines

GAINES, PA – According to First News Now, Galeton fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Saturday evening, around 10:15 P.M.

Early reports indicated that a neighbor noticed a fire on the porch of a home at 2285 Elk Run Road shortly after 10:00 PM.

The fire quickly spread upwards and outwards as fire crews were responding to the scene.

When fire personnel arrived on the scene, it was reported the home was well involved and additional fire departments were requested for mutual aid.

Fire crews from Galeton, Germania, Wellsboro, Sabinsville, Westfield, Ulysses, and Blossburg Rehab unit were requested.

Reporters on the scene could not confirm if there were other departments also on scene assisting with battling this blaze.

Fire crews were slowly returning to their stations around 11:45 PM. The fire marshal was contacted about the fire.

Gaines Police Department was on scene talked to the neighbors who were said to have reported the fire.

It was noted that this home was approximately 66 years old.

The home was reported to be owned by James Hernandez of Corning, NY.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as the information becomes available.