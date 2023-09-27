LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Numerous fire crews responded to a large house fire in the Town of Lindley Wednesday evening.

Calls for the fully involved structure fire on Welty Road first went out around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 27. At least 7 agencies responded, including Caton, Lindley-Presho, Tioga, Gang Mills, Lawrenceville, Nelson, and Addison.

A reporter on the scene said smoke could be seen coming from a structure which looked like it was coming from behind the home. It is unclear what this structure is.

There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire. 18 News has reached out to the Lindley-Presho Fire Department and is waiting for more information.

Details are extremely limited at this time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.