Multiple Elmira Correctional Facility inmates injured during prison fights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inmate fights occurred in the Elmira Correctional Facility fieldhouse less than an hour apart on Sunday, according to the NYSCOPBA.

The fights resulted in two inmates being cut multiple times by make-shift weapons at the maximum-security prison.

The first attacked occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. when officers assigned to the fieldhouse witnessed two inmates attacking another inmate. After a short period of time, the fighting stopped and the two inmates who attacked the other attempted to blend in with other inmates in the fieldhouse.

Staff those involved and removed them from the inmate populations inside the field house.

One inmate was taken to the infirmary and treated for three lacerations to his cheek, left ear, and jaw.

All three inmates face disciplinary charges.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., staff observed six inmates punching each other and making slashing motions. One officer gave the fighting inmates several orders to stop, which were ignored. The officer witnessed a group of inmates running from the phone area of the fieldhouse towards the fight and gas was deployed into the crowd to gain control of the crowd. The group of inmates from the phone area immediately retreated. but six inmates continued to fight.

Staff on the ground arrived and attempted to break up the fight, which not had splintered into multiple fights. OC Spray was deployed and after several applications, all of the inmates ceased fighting.

The six inmates were removed from the fieldhouse and brought to the infirmary for examination. One inmate was treated for three lacerations consistent with a cutting instrument.

After treatment, the inmates were placed in Special Housing Units pending disciplinary charges.

No staff were injured in either incident.

In addition to the two fights on Sunday, an inmate attacked an officer inside his cell after the officer entered when he witnessed the inmate with a bedsheet around his neck and tied to the cell radiator. On Wednesday, July 21, an officer making routine rounds noticed the inmate inside his cell with the bedsheet around his neck. The officer called for assistance and entered the cell. As the officer approached him, the inmate stood up and spit at the officer and charged him. The officer was able to grab the inmate in a body hold and force him to the floor. As additional staff arrived at the cell, the inmate remained combative with staff, attempting to kick them.

Handcuffs were applied and the inmate became compliant.

“We have tried our best to educate Governor Cuomo and State Legislators on the dangers that exist inside our prisons but they continually ignore the violence that is occurring. Until they take action, not only to protect staff, but inmates as well, the violence will continue at record levels. That is simply unacceptable! ” – stated Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.