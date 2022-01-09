Multiple Northern Tier School Districts announce two-hour delays

(WETM) – Multiple school districts in the Northern Tier have announced two hour delays for January 10, 2022.

The delays come amid multiple winter weather advisories across the Twin Tiers as ice and snow hit the region over the weekend.

School districts included in the delay include Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Northern Tioga, Southern Tioga, Troy, and Wellsboro.

A complete list of school closings can be found on the WETM Closings and Delays page. This story will not be updated, however the closings page will as districts make their decisions for closings.