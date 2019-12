ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Walmart in Horseheads agreed to let a Salvation Army truck park in front of the store as they encouraged customers to buy a toy to donate.

Multiple organizations made the trip up to Horseheads to show their support including the Elmira Enforcers and our own 18 News representatives.

Walmart also contributed by donating $200 worth of toys.

Distribution runs until 3 this afternoon (December 19th), but the Corps delivers Christmas packages right through Christmas Eve.