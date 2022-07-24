(WETM) — As severe weather passes through our region, multiple areas in the Southern Tier are without power Sunday afternoon.

According to NYSEG, the towns of Painted Post, the City of Corning, Riverside, Hornby, and Erwin in Steuben County have been impacted with over 1,000 people without power in those areas.

In Chemung County, there are reports of outages in Big Flats, Corning Township, and Catlin with an estimate of around 600 users without power.

Up in Schuyler County over 1,300 people are without power in the areas of Hector Township, Veteran Township, Cayuta Township, Montour Township, Catherine Township, and the Village of Odessa.

Over in Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area is reporting over 2,700 customers without power.

According to NYSEG, power is expected to be restored from around 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler county, with Ithaca, set to be restored around 8:30 p.m.