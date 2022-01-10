Multiple Twin Tier School Districts announce two-hour delays

(WETM) – Multiple school districts in the Twin Tiers have announced two-hour delays for January 11, 2022.

The delays come amid wind chill advisories taking effect across the Twin Tiers as temperatures continue to drop overnight.

School districts included in the delay include Elmira City Schools, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Spencer-Van Etten, and Trumansburg.

A complete list of school closings can be found on the WETM Closings and Delays page. This story will not be updated, however, the closings page will as districts make their decisions for closings.

