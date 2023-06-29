ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The railroad viaduct neighboring Lib’s Supper Club is expected to get a makeover in the spring of 2024.

While the viaduct is deteriorated and worn down from years of weathering and graffiti, it will be covered with paint from local artists. Community Arts of Elmira is behind the city’s newest mural. Starting this fall and winter, the organization says it will host community workshops to see what kinds of art should be put here.

“Creating this place where it’ll be fun, it’ll be interactive and be freshened up. That’s really the big deal because people come far and wide and one of the destinations they want to go to is Lib’s and this particular location on Fifth Street is really, as we’ve painted more public art in Elmira, people have been like “Hey, what about by Lib’s? What about on fifth street?” said Brent Stermer, Chemung County 11th District Legislator.

The project is set to begin next spring. The viaduct neighbors Lib’s Supper Club, which just went through a renovation of its own.

“We’re really happy, you know, with the renovation of the front of the building and doing something with the viaduct will be very big for this area. We’re trying to make it all better in Elmira and this is another step.” said Joe Spaziani, Co-Owner and Chef of Lib’s Supper Club.

“For the neighborhood, it’s basically real important to get a nice mural, color, and for our customers that come in from all over. They’re traveling from different states, a lot of them. It’s nice to have them approach the restaurant through a nice passage.” said Bob Spaziani, Co-Owner and General Manager of Lib’s Supper Club.

These viaducts were built in the 1930’s and 1940’s and have received little attention in recent years. Dan Mandell, Mayor of the City of Elmira, claims Norfolk Southern owns the property and is at fault.

“You know, Norfolk Southern just doesn’t maintain their infrastructure very well. Let’s face it. We’ve seen all the train derailments. They’re crumbling. You know, at some point we’re gonna have to go out and send them a letter.” said Mandell.

Federal tax dollars and donations are set to pay for the mural .