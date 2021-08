ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist Filomena Jack and her 607 Art Crew completed the latest work of art titled Daisies, Doodles and Lasers at 308 William Street in Elmira.

The giant mural is another product of Elmira Infinite Canvas. This is a public art program of the Community Arts of Elmira.











Karissa Gurnsey, and her seven month old son, set the record for the youngest Elmira Infinite Canvas Public Art Ambassador to date.