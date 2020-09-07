Mural painting comes to Lackawanna Trail

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A mural painting is coming to beautify the Lackawanna Trail.

The mural will be painted on the side of the trail on East Washington Avenue.

This collaborative project is between many artists and coordinated by ‘Community Arts of Elmira’. The focus on the Lackawanna Trail is to brighten up the trail by adding beautiful artwork and to make it an attraction for tourists.

“It means a lot to me because this has helped to give me experience doing murals. This is something that I’d like to pursue more thoroughly, but it would be impossible without an organization like ‘Community Arts,” said artist Sam Somostrada.

Here is a look at what the painting will look like when it is done.

More paintings are coming soon to the top of the trail, covering up graffiti on the Lackawanna Trail walls.