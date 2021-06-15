Music plays major role in local Juneteenth celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Juneteenth celebration is happening this weekend in Elmira, and music is a major part of the holiday commemoration.

June 19, 1865, was the day slavery ended in the United States. With music being an intricate part of the African American culture and heritage, Elmira plans to showcase local artists and dancers to honor the history aligned with Juneteenth.

Curtis Poole, Owner, and Engineer of FMG Radio organized the musical acts for this year’s event. “Out of the roster of artists I work with, then I would pick 1 to 3 artists so this year we have two,” Poole said.

Katt Cook, A’Don Allen, Taina Asili, and Wassa Pan Afrika Dance Ensemble are all set to perform at this year’s celebration. It’s set to take place at Ernie Davis Park this Saturday, June 19th from 12 pm to 4 pm. Admission is free.