MVA in Town of Corning, injuries reported

CORNING N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18 News was on the scene of motor-vehicle-accident in the Town of Corning Monday evening. It happened before 8 p.m. on East Corning Road, near Ridge Road.

Our reporter said the crash involved two-car. At least three people were taken away from the scene with injuries. The extent of those injuries have-yet to been released by police.

Emergency crews blocking off a portion of the road for some time. They needed to clear the scene and investigated.

This crash is under investigation.

