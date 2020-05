ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira Police officers had part of West Church Street blocked off Friday night for a reported MVA.

It happened before 9 p.m. right out in front of Langdon Plaza. Our reporter at the scene saw an ambulance leaving and first-responders.

No word on the cause, type of crash, or if anyone was hurt. The area has since reopened.

Roads were slick Friday night due to the heavy rain.