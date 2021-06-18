NAACP hosts 52nd annual Freedom Fund Awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP will host its 52nd annual Freedom Fund Awards celebration.

The event will be held tonight, virtually, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.

The theme is “violence continues to occupy space, help us give love a place.”

During the celebration, financial assistance grants will be presented to eleven deserving high school students, while recognizing some community youths and other significant individuals.

“If we don’t invest in our youth, who will? We want them to be the best we can be, so we have to help ensure that. Sometimes finances would keep bright students out of college, but if they could get some financial assistance sometimes that’s the key. That’s one of our emphasis. Let’s do everything that we can do to enhance their chances,” said President of Elmira/Corning Branch of NAACP, Georgia Verdier.

Ten high school students and one college student will be receiving $1,000.00 scholarships each and two children will be receiving Chromebooks.