Nail salons, tattoo parlors not expected to reopen in phase two, public pools remain closed in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says he expects the Southern Tier to move into phase two on May 29 with professional services, retail, administrative support, real estate, rental/leasing, and finance/insurance offices reopening.

Moss says that while the definition of professional services has not yet been released, barbershops and hair salons will be able to reopen. Nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapists will not be allowed to reopen.

Moss repeatedly expressed frustration with the Governor and his office for not releasing specific information and not returning calls regarding reopening.

Businesses will have to continue to enforce and encourage certain guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and have plans available for the health department to review if needed.

In addition, public pools in West Elmira, Harris Hill and Horseheads will be closed for the summer, according to Moss. The DMV will also remain closed.

Notre Dame, Elmira City, Elmira Heights, Horseheads Central have submitted plans to the county to hold in-person graduations. Moss says he’s confident they can have non-virtual graduations but there may be restrictions regarding the number of people who can attend.

Some plans include no parents and only students, social distancing, masks, and sanitizing.