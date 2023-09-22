NAPLES, N.Y. (WETM) – The Naples Grape Festival, winner of “The Best Festival in the Finger Lakes” for five consecutive years, will be returning this weekend.

This year’s festival will take place on Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Memorial Town Hall and Naples High School. The event will take place rain or shine, with plenty of activities in store for the community.

Those in attendance can enjoy tastings and bottle sales from producers of wines, craft beers, cider and distilleries at the Brahm Moore Beverage Garden, as well as live music at the music tent. Tickets for the garden are $20 each or $35 for two tickets. Arts & crafts, as well as food vendors, will also be at the event for visitors to enjoy high-quality handmade goods and a selection of different foods.

On Saturday, the Naples Greatest Grape Pie Contest will begin at noon. Entries are anonymous and will be judged based on taste, texture and appearance. Awards and checks for winners are presented at the contest. Remaining pies will be sold at $5 per slice or $10 for three slices.

For more information about the festival, including its history, visit the Naples Grape Festival website.