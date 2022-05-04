STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man on criminal contempt charges.

According to police, Jeramiah P. Mendez, 33, of Napes, New York, was arrested on April 30, for an incident that occurred in July of 2021.

It’s alleged that in July of 2021, Mendez violated a duly served order of protection by contacting a protected person from Prattsburgh. It’s alleged that Mr. Mendez was previously convicted of criminal contempt.

Mendez was arrested due to the issuance of a warrant in connection with the allegations above.

Mendez was charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a class D Felony. Mendez was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in lieu of $100 cash bail.