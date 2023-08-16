HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will be making an appearance at the McDonald’s in Horseheads for a Road Rally in preparation for the Watkins Glen International race.

As part of McDonald’s sponsorship of the 23/XI racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series, local McDonald’s Owner Operator Louis Buono, Jr. will be hosting the Road Rally to feature the driver, and the McDonald’s car, in anticipation of the race this weekend.

Wallace will be at the McDonald’s on Chambers Road in Horseheads on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. to take pictures and meet with fans.

The event will also include family-friendly activities all afternoon that include local vendors, a bounce house, face painting, glitter tattoos, a photo booth and DJ Matt Dishler from WCBF Country Radio who will provide on-site entertainment.

The restaurant will also be offering $0.23 cheeseburgers, a one-time day-of offer, with a max purchase of 5 cheeseburgers, in honor of Wallace’s driving number.

All community members are invited to attend this free event.