NASCAR fans flock back to Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — After ‘Go Bowling at The Glen’ was canceled last year due to the pandemic, NASCAR fans are happy to be returning to Watkins Glen International.

On Aug. 4, campers entered WGI and began tailgating for the race this weekend. For Traci Hopkins and Tracy Youngman, they have been coming to the track for decades. Every year, Hopkins comes from Canandaigua and Youngman comes from Rochester.

“I’ve been coming down here for over 20 years,” said Hopkins.

“I’ve been coming here since 1998, missing only last year,” said Youngman.

Many campers bond through their love and racing and become life-long friends. That is how Hopkins and Giana Davidson met.

“I came here with my grandma and we met them here. Now we are camping with them,” said Davidson.

For Youngman, the people keep her coming back.

“There are people that we met 20 some years ago that we look forward to coming and seeing them every year,” said Youngman. “This is someplace where you can go and root for different drivers. There is no fighting. Everybody gets along. It’s kind of a cult if you want to say it, but it is great.”

The race is set to begin on Sunday, August 8 at 3:00 p.m.