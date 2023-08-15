WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is teaming up with NASCAR for First Responders Day at Watkins Glen International on Sunday to support the law enforcement community.

NASCAR will be celebrating and honoring all law enforcement, first responders and public safety personnel for keeping communities safe on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 12 p.m. at Watkins Glen International.

For each ticket that is purchased, a donation will be made to NLEOMF to support the programs and services that the organization provides for the law enforcement community.

Specially priced tickets for the race start at $114 for General Admission or $125 for Grandstand.

For more information, please visit nleomf.org/event/watkins-glenn-international-nascar-cup-series-first-responders-day/.