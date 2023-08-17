WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – TOPS Friendly Markets is teaming up with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain and Watkins Glen to remind everyone to buckle up and drive safely before the race this weekend.

Following his campaign to “Protect Your Melon”, Chastain will be on-site at the TOPS in Watkins Glen to sign autographs and remind those young and old the value in making sure to buckle up and drive safely. Chastain will be there on Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

He will be joined by his show car, the Anheuser-Busch, which will be present from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at TOPS.

The “Protect Your Melon” campaign is proudly supported by the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety program.