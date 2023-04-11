(WETM) – Today is national pet day!

Although not a day goes by where you don’t think about your pet, April 11th marks national pet day in the United States.

Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert, founded the day back in 2006. Paige wanted to celebrate the joy pets bring to us while also bringing attention to the ongoing needs of many pets in shelters waiting to be adopted. “Don’t Shop! Adopt!” has become the motto for the holiday.

The holiday originally began in the U.S., but it has since expanded worldwide to countries like Ireland, Italy, Spain, and more!

Social media has also played a role in spreading the importance of national pet day. Former President Barack Obama has posted his pets to social media on the day. Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jimmy Fallon, and Ellen De Generes have also participated.

If you are looking to adopt a pet, make sure to check out our pet of the week each week! You can locate them under our Twin Tiers Features tab.