National Weather Service investigates possible tornado in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa., (WBRE/WYOU) – Drenching downpours caused damaged flash floods in the area last night, and Tuesday the National Weather Service was in Bradford County investigating for a possible tornado.

Bradford County EMA brought out their high-tech drone to survey the land at Mt. Pisgah State Park. That’s the area where the weather service saw what they call “tornadic debris signature” on their radar.

This was the first time officials with the weather center were in person for a drone survey. They usually assess the damage on foot, but now they’re using technology to help.

“They’ve done a 360 from the summit of Mt. Pisgah. Taking all kinds of high-resolution photos and they are going to send the data with me and I am going to do the survey from my desk. Which I’ve never done before,” said David Nicosia, meteorologist-in-charge, NWS Binghamton.

The National Weather Service says that analysis is still in progress due to Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm Watches.

They estimate the assessment will be completed and released to the public Wednesday morning and the storm survey information will be available on their website.