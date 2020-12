ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America at Woodlawn National Cemetery is still taking place this year with different restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wreaths Across America recognizes our fallen heroes and teaches about the sacrifices that veterans make every day for their families and our nation.



All sponsored wreaths in 2020 will be placed today from 8:30-4 by volunteers. If you are interested in signing up, click here.