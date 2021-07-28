Near Record Rainfall: How this has impacted the Twin Tiers

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – Weeks of heavy rain have impacted the Twin Tiers with most of it coming from roaring thunderstorms that have advanced across the region. Multiple warm fronts and cold fronts have moved through the region over the last couple of weeks but while doing so, some have stalled. This resulted in days of heavy rain and flash flood threats.

Even last week, a stalled cold front helped spawn severe thunderstorms that dropped 2.5 inches of rain in less than an hour in Watkins Glen resulting in the village flooding. All of this rain has many weather observation stations near or at record levels for rainfall this July. One of those places happens to be Watkins Glen, which a year ago, they were below normal for rainfall.

Aside from the flash flooding caused by the rain, it has helped keep the waterfalls in Watkins Glen flowing which tourists are loving. A year ago, these rushing waterfalls were just trickles of water as the area received little rainfall. Although the area dealt with flooding a week ago, there are no concerns about flooding right now. The mayor of Watkins Glen says “no we’re handling it. Luckily, we do get these, these heavy storms but then we get a couple of days of sunshine in between so things are able to drain off and dry out. It hasn’t disrupted any visitation at the state park, the trails are still open, and they’re handling the water as we get it.”

Each year, the state park attracts over a million visitors. As NASCAR weekend approaches, thousands are expected to ascend on the park and see the waterfalls while hiking.