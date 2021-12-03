Near Westside Neighborhood Assoc. holds annual “Homes for the Holidays” tours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — For over a decade, Capriotti Properties and the Near Westside Neighborhood Association have held their “Homes for the Holidays” self-guided tours. This year, more homes and apartments are on display including spots in downtown Elmira and the Christmas House.

The self-guided tours take place on Sunday, December 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will also include a dessert reception from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church.

According to the Near Westside Neighborhood Association, in addition to showcase homes, attendees will be treated to a completed former restoration in progress and three additional restoration in progress sites.

One of those sites is on 110 Baldwin Street. Jim Capriotti, owner of Capriotti Properties, said these new, large apartments will provide people with a great option to live in downtown Elmira.

“What we’re doing here is a mixed-use property with businesses on the first floor and then 11 luxury apartments on the second and third floor,” said Capriotti. “So our plans are as long as we can get all the materials, these will available early Spring 2022.”

Capriotti said the price for these apartments will depend on the size. However, they will be priced between $995 and $1,995.

“We’ve actually got several people who are taking some, but there are lots available,” said Capriotti.

According to Capriotti, people have been wanting larger apartments in downtown Elmira. That is why he had the inspiration to build these apartments. The Christmas House will be turned into apartments, but Capriotti said he wants to keep them “Christmas-themed” in honor of the home’s history.

One ticket for the home tours costs $18.00 for General Admission and $15.00 for Members and Seniors (55+).

Tickets are available now in Elmira at Near Westside’s office, 353 Davis Street and The Christmas House, 361 Maple Avenue. Money collected from these tickets will benefit Near Westside.

Tickets will also be available beginning November 19th in Big Flats at Antique Revival, 26 N Palmer Road.

For more information you can visit Near Westside’s website, call them at 607-733-4924, or e-mail them at nearwestsidenainc@gmail.com.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.