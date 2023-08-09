PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Habitat for Humanity will be holding a one-day volunteer event in Prattsburgh next week to help assist local residents with home repairs.

On Aug. 16, Steuben County Habitat for Humanity will be partnering with multiple organizations and volunteers to host a Brush with Kindness event.

This will be a one-day event that involves volunteers coming together to assist community residents with exterior home repairs including porch painting/staining, light landscaping and yard clean-up. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. near the Village gazebo and work until 3:00 p.m. More than 60 volunteers are expected to help out with this neighborhood revitalization project.

Steuben County Habitat for Humanity will be partnering with The Town of Prattsburgh, Empire Access, Prattsburgh Rotary, Prattsburgh American Legion, Casella Waste and Alfred State Civic Leadership and EOP Summer Prep Academy.

For more information regarding the event, please contact the Community Outreach and Resource Development Director, Joy Overacker, at joveracker@habitatcorning.org or 607-398-1683.