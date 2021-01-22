Netflix series “Blown Away” Season Two Is Back

CORNING (WETM)- Looking for something new to binge on Netflix? Season two of “Blown Away”, a series featuring The Corning Museum of Glass, launched January 22.

The show follows 10 contestants who compete for the grand prize. The 10-episode series shows this art form that has been a stronghold in the Southern Tier for years. Experienced glassblowers from CMoG assist the remaining contestants in the season finale as part of the Hot Glass Demo Team.

“It is always great to be a part of something that is seen on the international stage,” Eric Meek, part of this team, said.

This season introduces a new group of 10 talented glassmakers from around the world as they compete for the title of “Best in Glass.” In the season finale the Museum also provides the two Blown Away finalists with the expert assistance of its Hot Glass Demo Team—Eric Meek, Jeff Mack, Helen Tegeler, Catherine Ayers, George Kennard, and Chris Rochelle.

As part of the prize package, the winner of the show will receive the coveted Blown Away Residency at CMoG. In 2019 the Museum hosted Season 1 winner, Deborah Czeresko, for three week-long working sessions. The residency takes place in the Museum’s Amphitheater Hot Shop where a live audience can meet the winner and watch the artist make new works. CMoG will host the Season 2 winner as soon as COVID restrictions allow.

“We are thrilled that Blown Away returns for a second season, available to Netflix’s global audiences to stream on January 22,” said Matt Hornburg, executive producer and co-CEO of marblemedia. “This show’s success is due in part to our valued partnership with The Corning Museum of Glass, and their unwavering support and guidance. Their contribution to the grand prize, offering a prestigious residency to the winner, raises the stakes that much more. We are thrilled that the Museum is showcasing the exceptional work done by these esteemed glass artists from season two. Seeing these pieces on display, representing the true essence of this show, is very rewarding.”