MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – The Tioga County Homeless Initiative (TCHI) has announced an expansion to its homeless shelter located between Wellsboro and Mansfield, PA.

The expansion is a large building taking up over five thousand square feet of space, which will occupy more room for at least 30 homeless individuals. The building is currently under construction by Advanced Concrete.

“We’ve kinda outgrown the current building, so we’re building a new facility,” said Abby Thorborg, director of operations for TCHI. “Today we are doing part two of phase one, which is bringing in the foundation and the walls.”

Donations from across the county have been contributed to TCHI to keep all operations going. These donations have come from various churches, anonymous donors, and multiple events, including a 5K run held by the group themselves.

TCHI is a group concerned about the growing homeless population scattered across communities. According to TCHI’s website, the group welcomes all people of Tioga County experiencing homelessness regardless of race, gender, and sexual orientation.

“There’s going to be a medical room in the basement where somebody from Laurel Health can come and check up on people that have minor medical problems,” said executive board member Carl Cox. “There’s going to be a lot more room for the residents, and it’s going to be totally handicapped accessible.”

When the project is finished, TCHI will guarantee a larger and more comfortable environment for those in need. Carl Cox says the approximate date for the building’s completion is unknown at this time.