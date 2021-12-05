New book, Pulling Each Other Along, features local boxing world champion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Bonnie Mann, a three-time women’s world boxing champion, a member of the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame, and Corning native, is featured in a new book titled Pulling Each Other Along.

The book features more than 30 inspirational stories of human compassion. It is intended to provide practical advice and inspiration for acts of kindness. The authors say this book will “inspire, challenge, and enlighten you with stories that highlight some of the good in this world — showing you, step-by-step, how we can all pull each other along”.

Mann’s chapter, titled Team Queen Bee, tells her story of entering the male dominated sport of boxing while sharing stories of the challenging lifetime events that led her to the sport she loves.

In her inspiring chapter, Bonnie pays homage to those who “pulled her along” to achieve her own relative level of greatness.

Mann being inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame

“Pulling Each Other Along has provided a platform for those who needed to have their stories told and heard by the masses,” said Mann. “Not only will these 31 stories move you in ways you could never imagine, I dare say that PEOA will become a movement that will be felt all around the world.”

Mann is now the general manager and a certified personal trainer at Jim’s Gym in Elmira.

“In a time when there is so much division, this book shows the good in the world, the hope and the inspiration that can exist within us,” said Mann. “Pulling Each Other Along will pull us together and show that when we take the time to listen and hear stories of overcoming, adapting and challenging hardships, it can instill some much-needed empathy in all of us. We hope that readers will reach out and acknowledge those who may have helped them to get through a rough patch or accomplish a goal they were trying to achieve.”

Mann says this book has changed her life.

“Writing my chapter was more cathartic than I could have imagined,” said Mann. “I have been lucky enough to read some of the other chapters, and it has me excited to read the book cover to cover as soon as it’s available. Those who read PEOA will come away better than they were before.”

Two other Corning natives, Doug Cornfield and Dave Clark, are key players in the inception and the success of Pulling Each Other Along.

Cornfield, the Executive Director of Disability, Dream & Do, which creates sports camps for children with differing abilities, is one of the co-authors. Dave Clark, whose chapter titled Why We Pull, is the inspiration for the book. Clark is the only professional baseball player to play the game on crutches, the result of contracting polio when he was only ten months old.

The book promotion launched in early November as part of a Kickstarter campaign and raised $16,000 to help defray printing costs. Supporters were able to pre-order book and to select from a wide variety of rewards including copies signed from the authors on the star-studded roster.

The book can also be ordered at www.pullingeachotheralong.com and will soon be available wherever books are sold.