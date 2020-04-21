Breaking News
27-year-old Chemung County man remains missing on Seneca Lake

New COVID-19 deaths reported in Bradford, Tioga County, PA

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Five deaths have been reported in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, and two deaths have been reported in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, according to the state health department.

Each county had previously only reported one death prior to Tuesday.

There are currently 15 positive cases in Tioga County and 31 in Bradford County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 34,528 cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now