(WETM) — A new subvariant of COVID-19, Eris, has positive cases steadily rising across the nation.

Health experts say the strain is not more severe but highly contagious, and that it is the main strain being found among these cases. One reason for concern is as positive cases have already began to rise, we could see a further spike with the start up of schools this fall and more working individuals returning to the office.

Another concern highlighted by health experts is that fall and early winter are generally times when COVID, RSV, and the Flu all generally see an uptick in cases. Hospitals have begun preparing for what they call a “Triple-demic”, and remind individuals to practice strategies for preventing infection, from hand-washing to staying home from school or work when sick.