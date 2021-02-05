New Dunkin’ location opening on College Avenue and donates to a local organization

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Dunkin’ location held its grand opening today in Elmira on 2001 College Avenue.

On Friday morning Councilman Brent Stermer joined the owners of the Dunkin’ to cut the ribbon to officially open the location. Before the ribbon-cutting, they presented Stermer with a check of 500 dollars to The Community Arts of Elmira.

Dunkin’ owners presenting Councilman Brent Stermer with a $500 check for the Community Arts of Elmira

18 News spoke with the owner, Manish Patel about why he chose to donate to the Community Arts of Elmira.

“Just because what they [Community Arts of Elmira] have done, I mean we have had numerous conversations with Brent Stermer and we have seen what they are doing,” Patel said. “And I believe they’re trying to get more art acknowledged in the city of Elmira and we wanted to support that.”

There is a promotion for the next seven days specifically at this location where they are handing out 15 coupon booklets randomly. No purchase is necessary.

The owner also said Dunkin’ in Watkins Glen will be having a soft open on Thursday, February 11 after remodeling for the past months. A grand opening will be scheduled in the next couple of weeks.

Remodeling is also being done at the Dunkin’ in Elmira Heights and Horseheads on Center Street in the coming months. Dunkin on Madison Avenue will be under construction this summer where they will be adding a double drive-through and a double drive-through window.

