New Enrichment Center coming to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Starting September 8, the Family Enrichment Center will provide a hybrid model to homeschooling for families in the Elmira area. Students Pre-K through 12th grade can expect to choose from courses in all of the core subjects, with support, connection, tools, and resources.

The center, on 237 East Miller Street in Elmira, will be open two days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will offer educational enrichment classes for virtual learners, homeschoolers, and people in the community who want to take core tutoring subjects.

The founder and director, September McCarthy, discussed the thought process behind this project.

“I’ve been homeschooling for 26 years, K through 12, and graduated quite a few of my children already,” said McCarthy. “We just have a passion to bring the community together for learning and education. We want to offer this center as a hub of learning for everyone, not just homeschoolers.”

McCarthy experienced first-hand a need that must be filled, so she brought it to the local community.

“I had 10 children and homeschooled [students] for 26 years,” said McCarthy. “I was not always in a spot where I could homeschool my students, so I would look for places to send them. The most difficult challenge for homeschooling families is to find electives and lessons in places that aren’t offered to homeschooling families, so we decided to provide that all in one place.”

Sarah Bedzyk, a director at the Family Enrichment Center and McCarthy’s daughter, had a message for parents who may be interested.

“[We want] parents to feel equipped that they can educate their kids,” said Bedzyk. “[We do] a lot of mentoring, training, things like that.”

To find out more information, you can visit their website.