New Hope Wesleyan Church to host Trunk or Treat and coat drive

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – New Hope Wesleyan Church will host a Trunk or Treat coat drive.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m at 280 Grand Street.

They encourage you to bring your family out to the event for fun, games, popcorn, and candy. There is no cost and all are welcome.

They will also be giving away new and gently used kids sized winter coats and jackets.

It is the hope to meet the needs of some families in the community.

If you know a child that needs a coat, it is encouraged to allow them to get one.