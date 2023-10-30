WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been released regarding a Wellsburg man who was arrested back in September on child porn charges.

According to United States Attorney Trini E. Ross, 57-year-old Scott Landmesser of Wellsburg was charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography by a person with a prior sex offense conviction. The charge comes after Landmesser was arrested and charged by New York State police with one count of sexual performance by a child and one count of sexual performance by a child under the age of 17. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say that the charge has a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Landmesser was arrested back on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted at his home on Suffern Hill Road in Wellsburg where police took a desktop, laptop, and a thumb drive. A deeper look into the devices found one video and around 200 images of child porn on the thumb drive alone, with the laptop and desktop each having hundreds of files of suspected child porn.

Police were led to Landmesser’s address after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) got two notifications from Microsoft that files of suspected child porn were being scanned using BingImage.

The files were traced to Landmesser’s home and a search warrant of the residence was obtained and conducted.

Landmesser has a history of sexual violence as far back as 1988 when the attorney’s office says Landmesser was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree for engaging in sexual contact with a three-year-old child. Ten years later in 1998, he was convicted of sodomy: intercourse forcible compulsion for the kidnapping and raping of an ex-girlfriend.