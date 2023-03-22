ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Addison will see a new mayor in 2023 after residents voted late Tuesday.

The election results show that Eva Sue Cunningham won the election for mayor with 179 votes, beating out the Village’s current Mayor, Raymond Walch, who only received 101 votes.

Tuesday’s election was not only to vote for the mayor but for the addition of new members to the Board of Trustees.

Two seats on the board were up for reelection and both John Ford and Robert Miles won those seats, Ford receiving 214 votes and Miles receiving 159 votes.

Michael Fay received 149 votes and thus did not receive a seat on the board.

Cunningham, Ford, and Miles will be sworn into their roles on April 3, at noon.