New Moderna vaccine data shows more than 90% effectiveness against Covid

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Moderna announced Tuesday its covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective at protecting against Covid and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.

According to the company, the updated review identified over 900 cases as of April 9th and also includes 100 cases of severe disease.

The update brings Moderna a step closer to filing its request for full U.S. approval for its vaccine.

“The data is so new, and we only had this vaccine now for less than a year, and we’re trying to figure out and things that you know those people need to have booster shots, meaning that if they see in the data that individuals were vaccinated, there’s just kind of a peak of infection. Later on, they might notice that it nine months or 12 months or two years or whatever, there’s a little bit of an increase of infection rate that might be the time to vaccinate again,” said Justin Nistico, DO, Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health.

“This is amazing because we’re seeing that the vaccination at least has some long term capability to be protected so that people get vaccinated, they should have very good confidence that at least for six months there’s really strong protection that data will continue to go on and be recorded it might turn out to be nine months and then 12 months and then you know and the data will continue to be monitored so we could be looking at even a longer period of time where it’s protective,” said Nistico.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine is authorized for emergency use by the food and drug administration for people who are 18 years and older.

Moderna is still evaluating its vaccine in people aged 17 and younger.