New mural coming to Elmira; pays homage to 1972 flood

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun. 12., artist Sam Somostrada began painting a new mural underneath the bridge on the Lackawanna Trail in Elmira.

The mural is titled “OrangeHouse”.

Somostrada is completing this piece as a part Elmira Infinite Canvas, a program associated with the Community Arts of Elmira.

“This particular mural means a lot to me because growing up I heard plenty of stories from old timers and my parents about the flood of ’72 and how it devastated Elmira,” said Somostrada. “But, what I wanted to do is show that through any kind of hardship, people emerge with some positivity.”

He explained how this mural will connect the current generation with Elmira’s rich history.