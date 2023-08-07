ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Elmira’s only public charter school this week to reveal a new public mural that was added to the school campus by a local artist.

Filomena Jack, of Filomena Jack Studio, and the public charter school, Finn Academy, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal a new public mural at the school. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.

According to Finn Academy, the mural is titled “Be the Change” and is located on the William Street side of the school building, near the school’s bus loop entrance. The concept of the mural involves colorful waves that meet together to signify that we can all come together to be the change we want to see in the world. Jack designed the mural and utilized scholars participating in Finn Academy’s annual Summer Session to paint the design. In doing this, she taught the scholars how color moves through a prism to create a rainbow.

Jack holds a BFA from Jersey City University where she focused on photography and sculpture. She now paints large murals, portraits of pets and flowers.