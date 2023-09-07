(Courtesy: Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee) An outdoor NARCAN unit has been placed outside of the Addison Fire Department.

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – A public outdoor NARCAN unit has been placed in Addison with others scheduled to be placed in the surrounding area soon.

The new unit is located in front of the Addison Volunteer Fire Station and is the first in Steuben County. The unit is public and waterproof, with more units scheduled to be installed at the Hammondsport and Caton volunteer fire departments soon.

According to Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee Program Assistant Connie Terry, the unit is meant to provide easy access to Narcan, making it available 24/7 at the time of a life-threatening emergency. Terry also noted that each of the units requires community partners who are willing to monitor them and contact members of the Opioid Committee for refills when they run out.

The unit was placed at the station due to the efforts of Jaime Dyke of Addiction Awareness of Steuben County and the local fire department. All three units will be funded by the SPCOC.