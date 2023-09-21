BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The property of the former Bath National Bank will be refurbished and occupied following the village’s improvement plan in a joint effort created by local businesses.

According to Tub Town Brewing, Mayor Sweet announced the purchase of the former Bath National Bank property on Sept. 15. Brian Polmanteer, a local business owner and entrepreneur; Arbor Housing & Development; The Institute for Human Services, Inc. and Tub Town Brewing, LLC. have all collaborated to help protect and preserve the local historical landmark and its district.

The hope for the property is to provide a safe modern office space to the downtown area, allow for the expansion of tourism and jobs for the local economy, improve the taxable property footprint and provide valuable services to all residents of the area. The overall goal for the project is to retain the architecture of the historical landmark, while also creating new opportunities for the community.

As far as building plans go, the Institute for Human Services will continue to occupy the Babcock side of the building and provide its services. Arbor Housing & Development will occupy the former loan processing area of the Babcock side of the building to provide its services. The building will receive improvements to security, lighting, parking and office support under the plans to renovate and refurbish the current building.

Plans for Tub Town Brewing include the construction of a new brewing and distribution facility on the East William Street parcel to include a new state of the art brewing system. The hope is to increase capacity and allow distribution of all products that are currently available at the East Steuben Street location, as well as add local jobs to the community.

Other major renovations to the former bank include a tap room and dining facility in what used to be the teller area. There are also plans for a larger outdoor space to allow more opportunities for future events.