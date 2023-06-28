CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A new program spreading across New York is making its way to Corning to SNAP benefit holders buy more fresh produce from farmer’s markets in Steuben County.

Double Up Food Bucks NY is the new program designed by Field & Fork Network aimed to increase access and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income individuals and families around the state.

The program launches on July 1 and will be available at 65 farmer’s markets in New York, including Corning.

The program works on a $1 to $1 match up to $20 per day, allowing those using SNAP to purchase twice as many produce items from farmer’s markets.

This year the program has partnered with 68 farmer’s markets around the state, with 15 new markets being added this year, and reaching new counties including; Steuben, Cortland, Washington, Westchester, and Nassau.

The company sees this as a way of not only helping individuals make healthier eating choices but as a way to bolster the local economy with the additional funds.

Participating in the program is easy, those wishing to take part can just go to the program’s website and fill out a simple form with the necessary information.