ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local organizations are coming together to address food insecurity and maternal health needs in the Finger Lakes region with their new program “Kitchen Stork”.

The organizations taking part in this new program include: Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS), the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Comprehensive Interdisciplinary Developmental Services, Inc. (C.I.D.S), Arnot Health, and Meals on Wheels.

Through the “Kitchen Stork” program, nutritious food and virtual cooking classes will be delivered to the homes of expectant mothers. The program plans to serve up to 50 expectant mothers during their pregnancy and postpartum period. Community health workers from C.I.D.S will provide support to participants throughout the program.

The program will also include a welcome/starter kit containing an array of pots, pans, kitchen utensils, spices, and oils.

Matthew Griffin, Director of Health & Nutrition for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, said eating healthy is very important for mothers and their newborns. He also said a huge bonus is mothers get to pick the food from a menu.

“They are not receiving a pre-packed bag of food,” said Griffin. “It is something they have complete choice of. It is both food that they can make meals at home with… and some meals that Meals on Wheels offer to their participants.”

Referrals for the program will come from Arnot Health. They will identify mothers that will benefit the most from this program.