New Schuyler County Sheriff was sworn in at the courthouse in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler county sheriff’s office has a new Sheriff, Undersheriff, and administrator. New Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey, Undersheriff Andrew Zeigler, and were sworn in on January 1st, 2022 at the Schuyler County courthouse.

As Sheriff Kevin Rumsey takes on his new role, there are several issues that he plans to address as the first order of business in the office.

“Departments across the state and the country are doing we’re facing staffing shortages,” said Kevin Rumsey, Sheriff, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department

Due to the pandemic and law enforcement officers moving up

The ranks of Schuyler county are looking to expand their law enforcement agency.

“We’re going to meet challenges absolutely but, I still want to believe that there are people out there that want to do law enforcement work and their hearts in the right place. Hopefully, we find those people,” said Rumsey

Sheriff Rumsey also has plans to lay out the foundation for one of his campaign pillars while keeping his promise.

“The whole time I was campaigning, one of my biggest things was training. So that’s going to be one of my first focus is to get some of that in service, upkeep type training going,” said Rumsey

Sheriff Rumsey takes on his new position with advice shared by his predecessor.

“Sheriff told me on his way out if you always act with what’s in your heart, you will always do what’s right. You won’t go wrong. That’s exactly what I intend to do,” said Rumsey