ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new scoreboard and sound system is coming to the historic Dunn Field baseball stadium on Luce St. The Elmira City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the purchase. The new scoreboard and sound system will cost $132,923.00. It will be paid for with federal Covid-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan. City Manager Michael Collins says the goal is for the scoreboard and sound system to be installed before opening day this summer. 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina spoke with City Manager Collins about the upgrades, as well as Third District Councilman Joseph Duffy, who sponsored the resolution. It reads:

Receive communication from the City Manager and act on resolution approving the purchase of a new scoreboard for Dunn Field from Scoreboards Etc., Inc., which company is on the NCPA Omnia contract, for the purchase price of $132,923.00 to be paid with American Rescue Plan funds and authorizing the Mayor to sign the company proposal, attached hereto and made a part hereof.

The vote on a new scoreboard comes two weeks after the City Council voted to advance an engineering analysis on the infrastructure at Dunn Field. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Dan Mandell on Feb. 27, 2023, reads as follows:

Receive communication from the City Manager and act on resolution approving the retention of Hunt Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors & Landscape Architect DPC (Hunt) to provide structural engineering services for Dunn Field Stadium at a total cost of $34,000.00 and authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hunt to perform said services; said agreement subject to Corporation Counsel approval.

18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina also spoke by phone with Robbie Nichols, the owner of the Elmira Pioneers baseball team. Nichols says he welcomes the announcement of a new scoreboard. He says the current scoreboard hasn’t worked properly for more than a decade, adding it can only display the score and innings. Nichols also points out Dunn Field needs several improvements. He says the outfield fence, which is leaning, needs to be fixed. City Manager Michael Collins says engineers are analyzing the fence and the stadium’s entire infrastructure, before suggesting plans for needed fixes. Nichols says the field also needs new safety netting to protect fans from foul balls, new batting cages, and a new tarp to cover the field.

Opening day for the Elmira Pioneers is set for June 2.