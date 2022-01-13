New stage to be built at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After the old stage at Eldridge Park was deemed unsafe, a new stage is set to be built in the near future.

Bob Kramarik, President Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society, said the new stage will cost just over $200,000.

“We’re going to seek funding for it,” said Kramarik. “We’ll do something temporary until we can raise the funding to put up a new stage.”

At this point, Kramarik said they are exploring “all options” for funding. However, he wants the stage to be a “centerpiece” for Eldridge Park.

“We can utilize it for even more events,” said Kramarik. “We’re hoping to expand the type of events that we do in the coming years.”

The temporary stage will be built for the start of the 2022 season.

“Hopefully, by the end of the [2022] season, we will be able to break ground and have a new stage for 2023,” said Kramarik.