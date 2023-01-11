BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Central School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to take over following the retirement of long-term Superintendent Joseph Rumsey.

According to a release from the Bath Central School District, Kelly Houck has been named to be the new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2023.

Houck is currently GST BOCES District Superintendent and has prior experience as Superintendent of Schools for the Dundee Central School District from 2014-2021 and Superintendent of Schools for the Canaseraga Central School District from 2012-2014. She also held numerous educational and administrative positions at Bradford Central School District from 2001-2012.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join the Bath CSD team and Community,” Houck said. “I look forward to getting to know better all students, faculty, staff, and all stakeholders, as we begin to work together to build upon the strong foundation Bath CSD is known for and incredibly proud of,” she said.

Houck plans to use her skill set and experiences to create and sustain the best learning environment for all students for years to come.

Mrs. Houck earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and her master’s degree in Elementary and Special Education from Mansfield University and obtained her Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport.

On the hiring of Mrs. Houck, current Superintendent Joseph Rumsey is excited to hand over the reins of Superintendent to Mrs. Houck.

“I have known Kelly for many years and have observed her energy and talents first-hand as a colleague in this region,” Rumsey said. “I have no doubt that she will be the perfect fit for leading our schools in the years to come,” he said.