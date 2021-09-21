New Voting Bill Introduced by Pennsylvania State Senators

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – A new bill mainly surrounding mail-in voting is making its way through the Pennsylvania Legislature as some Republican lawmakers head to court to challenge the state’s mail-in voter laws, citing false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The bill introduces what legislatures call “less controversial voting measures,” some of which include maintaining ballot drop boxes, live-streaming the counting of votes and establishing a deadline for mail-in ballots.

Despite this, the proposal would not block the Department of State from limiting or banning drop boxes or satellite election offices, a move some Republican lawmakers support.

The bill, introduced by Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill, and Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, is the product of three hearings last spring that led to a public report with recommendations.

Argall and Street claim the bill is bi-partisan and backed by Senators from both sides of the aisle despite the GOP challenge to overturn the 2020 election.

“I would say it’s much more significant that the Republican that chairs the committee is helping to advance this bill as a prime sponsor,” Sen. Street told 18 News.

The proposal would also allow for voters to track their ballot once mailed in.

“You can track your packages, if you’re getting an order in a package from Amazon, or from any company, [you should] be able to track where your ballot is in the system,” Sen. Street said.

There’s also a push to allow counties to begin counting mail-in votes three days before Election Day.

The bill does not have any impact on the voter identification process.